Afghan peace process: India acting as spoiler: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that India was making a vicious attempt of using Afghan soil against Pakistan and the Afghan government has also been informed about India’s role, which was also acting as a spoiler in the peace process.

In a statement, Qureshi said Pakistan had always played a conciliatory role to facilitate the Afghan peace process and it would continue to extend every possible assistance to help advance the peace process.

“India is playing role of a spoiler in the Afghan peace process. It is also making a vicious attempt of using Afghan territory against Pakistan…we have informed the Afghan authorities of the situations and [we] are continuing to present the evidence before the world,” the foreign minister said.

About the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Qureshi said the recent statements of the UK lawmakers about grave situation in the IIOJK was a manifestation that Kashmir was not an internal matter of India but an international dispute.

He expressed the hope that a similar voice in favour of Kashmiri people would be raised in the US Congress after the new government under Joe Biden’s leadership assumed it responsibilities next week.

“Many in the new Biden administration, which is expected to take on key responsibilities in the United States after January 20, are familiar with the region and the atrocities perpetrated on Kashmiris,” he said.

He said the remarks of the UK lawmakers had once again exposed the real face of the Indian government.

He said it was an endorsement of Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir dispute and a foreign policy success.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the situation in occupied territory was very terrible as people were subjected to brutal oppression, adding thousands of innocent people were languishing in jails without any legal trial.

He said international media and independent monitors should be allowed to visit the occupied territory to assess the ground reality.

He appealed to parliamentarians from the UK, the USA, and the European parliament to visit the occupied territory and analyse the situation there independently.

