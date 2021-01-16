July-Dec 2020-21: Textile group exports increase by 7.79pc

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports have registered an increase of 7.79 percent in the first half of current fiscal year (July-Dec) 2020-21 as it reached $7.44 billion compared to $6.9 billion during the same period of last year 2019-20, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The exports and imports data released by the PBS revealed that the textile group exports have registered an increase of 22.72 percent on year-on-year basis as it reached $1.4 billion in Dec 2020 compared to $1.14 billion in Dec 2019, and increased by 9.2 percent in Dec 2020, when compared to $1.28 billion in Nov 2020.

Cotton yarn exports declined by 26.36 percent during July-Dec 2020 and remained $400 million compared to $544.14 million during the same period of last year.

However, its exports increased by 65.45 percent in Dec 2020, and reached $96.17 million compared to $58.13 million during Dec 2019.

Raw cotton exports recorded massive decline of 96.14 percent in the first half of current fiscal and remained $0.592 million compared to $15.33 million, during the same period of last year.

Raw cotton recorded massive decline of 93.43 percent in Dec 2020, and reached $0.69 million compared to $1.05 million, during the same period of last year.

Petroleum group imports witnessed a decline of 22.32 percent as it reached $4.77 billion during July-Dec 2020 compared to $6.14 billion during the same period of last year.

Petroleum group imports witnessed a decline of 20.04 percent as it reached $824 million in Dec 2020 compared to $1.03 billion during Dec 2019.

Petroleum products imports witnessed a decline of 16.3 percent as it reached $2.168 billion during July-Dec 2020 compared to $2.59 billion during the same period of last year. Petroleum products imports witnessed a decline of 15.23 percent as it reached $352 million in Dec 2020 compared to $416.3 billion during Dec 2019.

Construction machinery imports has witnessed massive decline of 32.86 percent during the first half of current fiscal year (July-Dec) and remained $54.29 million compared to 80.87 million during the same period of last year.

Construction machinery imports witnessed also massive decline of 43.97 percent during Dec 2020 and remained $6.9 million compared to 12.3 million, during the same period of last year.

The country’s exports during July-Dec, 2020 totaled $12.11 billion (provisional) against $11.52 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 5.09 percent.

The exports in Dec, 2020 were $2.366 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.17 billion in Nov, 2020 showing an increase of 8.98 percent and by 19.01 percent as compared to $1.988 billion in Dec 2019.

The country’s imports during July-Dec, 2020 totaled $24.473 billion (provisional) as against $23.195 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 5.51 percent.

Imports in Dec 2020 were $5.005 billion (provisional) as compared to $4.292 billion in Nov 2020 showing an increase of 16.61 percent and by 24.50 percent as compared to $4.020 billion in Dec 2019.

During the period, the country’s trade deficit widened by 5.93 percent to $12.363 billion in July-Dec 2020 compared to $11.67 billion in July-Dec 2019.

Main commodities of exports during Dec, 2020 were knitwear Rs54.761 billion, registering 32.77 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and increased by 5.86 percent compared to Nov 2020, readymade garments Rs45.6 billion registering 14.74 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 10.86 percent compared to Nov 2020, bed wear Rs40.98 billion registered 43.55 percent growth compared to same period of last year and 7.87 percent growth compared to Nov 2020, rice others Rs26.65 billion registered 30.71 percent growth compared to same period of last year and 14.74 percent decline compared to Nov 2020, cotton cloth Rs25.90 billion registered 0.61 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 9.73 percent growth compared to Nov 2020, towels Rs13.288 billion registered 38.49 percent growth compared to same period of last year, and 5.05 percent growth compared to Nov 2020, basmati rice Rs10.596 billion registered 4.35 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 90.82 percent growth compared to Nov 2020, cotton yarn Rs15.39 billion registered 70.95 percent increase compared to the same period of last year and 30.29 percent growth compared to Nov 2020, made up articles (excl towels and bed-wear) Rs11.54 billion registered 30.70 percent growth compared to same period of last year and increased by 9.36 percent compared to Nov 2020.

Main commodities of imports during Dec, 2020 were petroleum products Rs56.5 billion registered 12.41 percent decline compared to the same period of last year and 15.13 percent growth compared to Nov 2020, natural gas, liquefied Rs29.01 billion registered 35.98 percent decline compared to same period of last year and 19.03 percent decline compared to Nov 2020, palm oil Rs37.75 billion registered 47.3 percent growth compared the same period of last year 11.3 percent growth compared to Nov 2020, petroleum crude Rs38.05 billion registered negative growth of 13.67 percent compared to the same period of last year and 16.31 percent growth compared to Nov 2020, iron and steel Rs.26.8 billion registered 19.12 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 24.34 percent compared to Nov 2020, plastic materials Rs35.4442 billion registered 44.92 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 15.34 percent growth compared to Nov 2020, wheat unmilled Rs40.59 billion registered 100 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 33.25 percent compared to Nov 2020, power generating machinery Rs24.42 billion 53.98 percent growth compared to the same period of last year, and 11.63 percent decline compared to Nov 2020, mobile phone Rs34.37 billion registered 88.57 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 29.98 percent compared to Nov 2020, raw cotton Rs24.831 billion registered 570.56 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 83.28 percent growth when compared to Nov 2020, and iron and steel scrap (Rs26.81 billion 19.12 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 24.34 percent compared to Nov 2020.

