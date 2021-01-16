SBP discontinues requirement of SAQs

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday discontinued the requirement of the Self-Assessment Questionnaires (SAQs) under the Institutional Risk Assessment Framework (IRAF).

Previously, as per OSED Circular No. 01 of 2015 January 06, 2015, Banks, DFIs, MFBs and IBs were required to fill in IRAF Self Assessment Questionnaires on half-yearly basis and obtain the approval of Board of Directors within 45 days of the cutoff date, and will keep these questionnaires for their own record.

