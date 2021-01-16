Musharraf’s mother passes away in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: The mother of former president Gen Pervez Musharraf (retd) passed away on Friday in Dubai, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) of Pervez Musharraf announced on Friday.

Mehrene Malik Adam, the AML secretary general, remembered her as ‘an elegant lady blessed with great personality’ in a tweet, confirming Zarin's demise.

Zarin Musharraf, who was over 100 years old, was staying with his son in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Born in the early 1920s, she grew up and received her schooling in Lucknow.

A graduate of Indraprastha College at Delhi University, she completed a bachelor's degree in English literature before her marriage.

Her husband, Syed Musharrafuddin was an accountant who worked at the foreign office in the British Indian government.

