KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.299 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,557.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 3.711 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 PKR 1.975 billion, currencies through COTS PKR 1.480 billion, silver PKR 619.902 million, crude oil PKR 231.921 million, natural gas PKR 163.237 million, platinum PKR 45.651 million, DJ PKR 39.708 million, SP500 PKR 22.532 million, Japan Equity PKR 4.624 million and copper PKR 4.087 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021