ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Erstwhile FATA: UNDP wants to conduct study on electrification of merged areas

Mushtaq Ghumman 16 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has expressed its interest to conduct a study on electrification of merged areas of erstwhile Tribal Areas.

According to Kaiser Ishaque, Assistant Resident Representative Chief, Democratic Governance Unit, of UNDP, Merged Areas Governance Project (MAGP) is a technical assistance project to transform the lives of the people of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas through peaceful integration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the extension of civilian governance institutions, and socio- economic development. Its aim is to create opportunities for transformative development through innovative approaches that effectively respond to the complexity of the context.

In light of the findings from research studies and surveys conducted by UNDP/MAGP, it has emerged that electrification remains a top priority for the citizenry in the Merged Areas. The Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) baseline survey administered by Bureau of Statistics, KP indicates that although 80 percent of the Merged Areas have access to electricity, average load shedding accounts for at least 12 to 24 hours on a daily basis.

“Chronic load shedding disrupts everyday life and directly impacts socioeconomic development,” said Ishaque in a letter to Secretary Power Division.

UNDP argues that a team of national and international experts at MAGP aims to conduct a study on electrification of Merged Areas including improving billing and solarization for better supply.

The study, UNDP believes, will be useful in designing interventions that seek to improve bill collection for better supply, reduce electricity theft, and promote solarization of households and communities.

The MAGP team will coordinate with the Planning & Development, GoKP along with TESCO and the KP Energy and Power Department in this regard.

For this purpose, UNDP has requested that MAGP team be provided access to the required data which is critical to the research study and will create a knowledge base for the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that enables it to take judicious decision and policy making.

The project will help the Merged Areas of erstwhile FATA to achieve development goals.

Analysts, however, are of the view that it would be a very difficult decision for the government to give access to sensitive data to an international organisation, as the results of past such experiences were not found to be in the national interest with Dr Shakil Afridi cited as an example.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Erstwhile FATA: UNDP wants to conduct study on electrification of merged areas

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

POL products’ prices hiked

Auction of oil, gas exploration blocks: Tender will be opened next Friday: minister

PM describes agri sector as ‘top priority’

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9trn into pandemic-hit economy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.