Hyderabad DC takes notice of hike in flour price

HYDERABAD: The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Faud Ghaffar Soomro has taken serious notice of Flour price hike in Hyderabad and has directed the District Food Controller (DFC) to take immediate action against flour mills and ensure that Flour prices are brought down. The DFC Hyderabad, Niaz Ahmad Arejo, under the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, has started surprise visits of the Flour Mills. In this regard, DFC said that the government of Sindh has supplied wheat to flour mills owners with a condition to sale flour on government fixed price that is fixed at the rate of Rs 41.83 per Kilogram.

