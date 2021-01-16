Balochistan govt initiates construction work on beach parks

QUETTA: Balochistan government was working to set up four Beach Parks at the coastal belt in a bid to unlock the potential of tourism sector of the province. The four beach parks would be established at Kund Malir, Ormara, Gwadar and Jiwani to develop its coastal area and attract more tourists.

The Balochistan government would expend Rs 200 million on the establishment of Beach Parks at the coastal belt, an official of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority said while talking to APP on Tuesday. For promotion of coastal tourism, he said the government was constructing hotels, restaurants and ensuring the provision of other facilities in the shores of Balochistan.

The Balochistan government on was taking serious efforts to develop the vast potential of tourism industry as the province possessed plethora of tourist attractions along with 750 kilometres long coastal belt. Balochistan government was planning to build tourist resorts in its coastal areas to cater the need of local and foreign tourists visiting the area to witness its beautiful coastal lines.