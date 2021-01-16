ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
PYMA team visits KE, urges govt to implement reduced tariff

Recorder Report Updated 16 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), Muhammad Hanif Lakhany and Vice Chairman Farhan Ashrafi have urged the federal government to implement reduce electricity tariff announced for textile industry, strict instructions should be issued to the electricity distribution companies, especially K-Electric to follow government’s notification immediately, so that the domestic industries affected by the Covid-19 can get some relief and stand on their feet.

A delegation of PYMA led by Hanif Lakhany and Farhan Ashrafi called on Monis Alvi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), K-Electric (KE), at its head office. The delegation included former Central Chairman PYMA Khurshid A Sheikh, senior members Anwar Aziz and Arif Lakhani while KE Chief Distribution Officer Amir Zia, Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Amer Ghaziani, Director External Affairs Asmar Naeem, Director New Connection Kamran Akhtar Hashmi were also present at the meeting.

Hanif Lakhany and Farhan Ashrafi, while talking to Monis Alvi enquired about the reasons for not providing the reduced electricity tariff adjustment facility, which was announced by the federal government for the textile industry.

KE should ensure prompt implementation of the government’s announcement for enabling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for promoting domestic industries and exports. They also requested for more than one electricity connection at the place of business and change of names in bills.

Monis Alvi, CEO KE, in response to PYMA’s concerns, said that the federal government has issued a notification to provide reduce electricity tariff adjustment facility to zero rated members included in the Sales Tax General Order (STGO) but did not mention that from when and for how, this facility would be provided. KE has also written two letters to the federal government in this regard.

He also assured to consider requests for more than one electricity connection at the place of business and change the names in bills.

KE officials told the PYMA delegation that if they want to avail the facility of sales tax adjustment for each meter, the taxpayers registered with the sales tax department will have to obtain a certificate of exemption from FBR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

