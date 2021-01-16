ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FPCCI, APRA urge govt to allow restaurants restart services

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and...
Recorder Report Updated 16 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Athar Sultan Chawla, Vice President, FPCCI and Convener All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA), Athar Sultan Chawla have urged the government and the National Command & Operations Center (NCOC) to immediately allow dining facility in restaurants, so that this industry can be saved from sinking and millions of people from being unemployed.

In an appeal to the government and the NCOC, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and Athar Sultan Chawla said that the restaurant sector was already suffering severe financial losses as a result of prolonged lockdowns during the first wave of the Corona epidemic and now due to some of the steps taken by the government during the second wave of epidemic, one of the country’s largest industries has reached on the brink of collapse.

“The restaurant industry which employs millions of people is being grossly abused and the closure of dining facility in the name of Corona SOPs has brought the business to a standstill and restaurant owners don’t have the money to pay employees,” they pointed out.

They further said the government’s lack of attention to this industry is causing serious concerns as significant investment has been made in the industry, while large-scale new investments are expected in this industry, but the government’s anti-industry measures will hit the new investment, so steps must be taken to ensure that business and investment are not affected.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and Athar Sultan Chawla demanded from the government and NCOC that dining should be opened immediately as the restaurant industry cannot run without a dining facility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI, APRA urge govt to allow restaurants restart services

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

POL products’ prices hiked

Auction of oil, gas exploration blocks: Tender will be opened next Friday: minister

PM describes agri sector as ‘top priority’

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9trn into pandemic-hit economy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.