Ehsaas digital survey launched in Rawalpindi district: Dr Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday said Ehsaas digital survey has been launched in Rawalpindi district and the teams were visiting door-to-door to gather data in Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian and Murree, four tehsils of the district.

Addressing at a press conference at Deputy Commissioner’s Office, she said that the survey to enrol deserving households would start in Taxila tehsil on January 25 and in Rawalpindi and Gujar Khan tehsils on February 25.

She said Ehsaas was conducting a door-to-door survey all over the country to gather data about the socioeconomic status of households.

It is first-ever fully digital survey that continues in various districts across the country to register deserving households under Ehsaas, she said adding that the survey had been completed in 41 districts of the country while it’s underway in 75 districts.

Dr Sania said that special desks had also been set up in the districts where the survey was completed to register households if any that could not be enrolled in door-to-door survey. The training programme which is an important element in launching the survey was also being completed in 25 districts of the country, she said. The adviser said that the digital survey was launched in all districts of Punjab province.

She said the Ehsaas survey was 63 percent has been completed and is progressing smoothly to accomplish by June 2021. Owing to the technical nature of computerized Ehsaas survey, massive training of master trainers, trainers, enumerators and supervisors is an important element of the Ehsaas survey methodology. This is also critical to ensure survey quality, she added.

