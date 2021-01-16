Transit trade: Gwadar port to help country become regional hub: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that the development of Gwadar port will help Pakistan become a regional hub for transit trade. A meeting on development activities at Gwadar Port was held under the chairmanship of President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Trade and Investment Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood, and Chairman CPEC Authority Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa (retired). The minister and advisor briefed the president about the development projects of Gwadar.

The president said that the people of Balochistan would get ample employment opportunities from Gwadar port. He said that the completion of Gwadar Port would bring social and economic prosperity to the people of Balochistan. He said that Gwadar port would help promote regional connectivity.

He said that the countries in the region, especially Afghanistan and Central Asian states would benefit from the CPEC. Earlier, the minister, the adviser, and Asim Saleem Bajwa visited the on-going development projects in Gwadar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021