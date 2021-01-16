Campaign against oil smuggling: 609 pumps sealed, 4.5m liters of petrol, diesel seized

ISLAMABAD: The government has sealed 609 petrol pumps and seized about 4.5 million liters of petrol as well as diesel in the campaign against oil smugglers in the country.

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday that under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 609 petrol pumps were sealed, and about 4.5 million liters of petrol and diesel seized in the campaign against oil smugglers in the country. The campaign against oil smuggling, led by the Ministry of Interior, is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results.

If the sealed pumps did not show valid documentation within seven days of sealing, the government would confiscate the sealed petrol pumps to State under the Customs Act along with all the owners’ properties believing that these properties were acquired from the proceeds of smuggling.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday was informed that sale of smuggled and illegal oil was causing Rs180 billion loss to the national exchequer and causing huge social loss on account of environment etc. The meeting was further informed that so far, 192 petrol stations involved in selling illegal and smuggled oil have been sealed and action has been started across the country and given one-week time to give response of their purchase and sale. Once it is determined their properties would be attached.

The cabinet meeting was further told that over 2,094 fuel pumps were selling illegal petrol in the country, and those involved in sale of smuggled and illegal petrol have been identified.

