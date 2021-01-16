Violations of electoral code of conduct: ECP orders action against SNGPL officials

ISLAMABAD: The ECP has directed the SNGPL to initiate action against its officials concerned found involved in violating the electoral code of conduct in connection with development work in National Assembly’s constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV where by-poll is scheduled on February 19.

In this regard, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Ali Javaid Hamdani to proceed against those officials who were linked to development work in the said NA constituency.

The ECP has issued this instruction on a report from District Monitoring Officer Abdul Hameed regarding violation of ECP code of conduct by SNGPL officials in Sialkot.

The commission has also taken notice of alleged threats given to the district monitoring officer by some elements during the implementation of ECP code of conduct, and has directed District Police Officer Sialkot Hassan Asad Alvi to provide foolproof security to all the ECP personnel assigned to by-polls arrangements in NA-75 Sialkot-IV, the electoral body said in a statement. According to electoral laws, any kind of development work is banned in any constituency of National Assembly or provincial legislatures where general elections or by-polls are scheduled, after the related election schedule is announced, and till the electoral exercise is completed.

Last month, the ECP announced that by-elections in two constituencies of Sindh Assembly; PS-43 Sanghar-III and PS-88 Malir-II, two constituencies of National Assembly; NA-45 Kurram-I and NA-75 Sialkot-IV, and one constituency each of Punjab Assembly; PP-51 Gujranwala-I, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly; PK-63 Nowshera-III and Balochistan Assembly; PB-20 Pishin-III would take place in February.

On February 16, by-elections are scheduled in PS-43 Sanghar-III, PS-88 Malir-II and PB-20 Pishin-III.

On February 19, by-polls are scheduled in NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-75 Sialkot-IV, PP-51 Gujranwala-I and PK-63 Nowshera-III. By-election in PS-52 Umerkot-I would be held on January 18. Earlier this month, the ECP announced by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-221 Tharparkar-I on February 21.

