ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Violations of electoral code of conduct: ECP orders action against SNGPL officials

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Updated 16 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The ECP has directed the SNGPL to initiate action against its officials concerned found involved in violating the electoral code of conduct in connection with development work in National Assembly’s constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV where by-poll is scheduled on February 19.

In this regard, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Ali Javaid Hamdani to proceed against those officials who were linked to development work in the said NA constituency.

The ECP has issued this instruction on a report from District Monitoring Officer Abdul Hameed regarding violation of ECP code of conduct by SNGPL officials in Sialkot.

The commission has also taken notice of alleged threats given to the district monitoring officer by some elements during the implementation of ECP code of conduct, and has directed District Police Officer Sialkot Hassan Asad Alvi to provide foolproof security to all the ECP personnel assigned to by-polls arrangements in NA-75 Sialkot-IV, the electoral body said in a statement. According to electoral laws, any kind of development work is banned in any constituency of National Assembly or provincial legislatures where general elections or by-polls are scheduled, after the related election schedule is announced, and till the electoral exercise is completed.

Last month, the ECP announced that by-elections in two constituencies of Sindh Assembly; PS-43 Sanghar-III and PS-88 Malir-II, two constituencies of National Assembly; NA-45 Kurram-I and NA-75 Sialkot-IV, and one constituency each of Punjab Assembly; PP-51 Gujranwala-I, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly; PK-63 Nowshera-III and Balochistan Assembly; PB-20 Pishin-III would take place in February.

On February 16, by-elections are scheduled in PS-43 Sanghar-III, PS-88 Malir-II and PB-20 Pishin-III.

On February 19, by-polls are scheduled in NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-75 Sialkot-IV, PP-51 Gujranwala-I and PK-63 Nowshera-III. By-election in PS-52 Umerkot-I would be held on January 18. Earlier this month, the ECP announced by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-221 Tharparkar-I on February 21.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Violations of electoral code of conduct: ECP orders action against SNGPL officials

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

POL products’ prices hiked

Auction of oil, gas exploration blocks: Tender will be opened next Friday: minister

PM describes agri sector as ‘top priority’

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9trn into pandemic-hit economy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.