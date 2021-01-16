ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
PTI admitted receiving foreign funding from shady donors, says Nafisa

Naveed Butt Updated 16 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has admitted that it has been receiving foreign funding from shady donors, and confiscation of the PIA plane in Malaysia is denigration of Pakistan, said PPP leader and member parliament Dr Nafisa Shah.

She said the PTI statement about foreign funding in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is admission of receiving illegal foreign funding.

Nafisa Shah in a statement on Friday said the PTI narrative is just a joke that it has received these illegal funding through its agents and the PTI is not responsible for these funds.

On whose directives the agents kept receiving these illegal funding and who spent these funds, she asked.

She demanded of the ECP to announce its verdict against the PTI in this foreign funding case because after the admission of receiving illegal funds, the PTI has proved to be an illegal party.

PPP secretary information Shazia Atta Marri said confiscation of the PIA plane in Malaysia is denigration of Pakistan.

In a statement, she said this ‘puppet’ government has defamed Pakistan all over the world.

