THE RUPEE: Overall loss

KARACHI: On Friday, Pakistan Rupee went down against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against Euro and SR in open markets.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.20 and 160.35 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for buying while losing 10 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 160.10 and 160.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 193.50 and 195 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling like yesterday closing at 43.55 and 43.75 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying while losing 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.45 and 42.65 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.10 Open Offer Rs 160.40 ========================

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.20 Offer Rate Rs 160.35 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee staged recovery and improved by 25-paisa on buying side and 35-paisa on selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

According to the currency dealers, the dollar resumed trading on a depressed note and could not sustain due to lacking buyers' interest. At close of trading, the dollar ended lower at Rs 159.75 and Rs 160.65 as its buying and selling rate against the day earlier closing of Rs 160.00 and Rs 161.00, respectively.

However, the rupee maintained downward slide for another day and remained under pressure against the pound sterling. The pound's buying and selling rate further improved from Thursday's closing of Rs 217.20 and Rs 218.60 to Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.75, respectively.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.60 (buying) and Rs 160.70 (selling) against last rate of Rs160.50 (buying) and Rs 160.60 (selling).

It closed at Rs160.60 (buying) and Rs 160.70 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 112,200 (selling) and Rs112,000 (buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

