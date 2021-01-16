KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 15, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 598,391,888 352,938,951 21,277,969,260 12,317,258,853 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,640,848,276 (1,305,028,379) 335,819,897 Local Individuals 17,294,632,439 (15,910,956,068) 1,383,676,372 Local Corporates 6,856,588,724 (8,576,084,992) (1,719,496,269) ===============================================================================

