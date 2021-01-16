KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 15, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
598,391,888 352,938,951 21,277,969,260 12,317,258,853
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,640,848,276 (1,305,028,379) 335,819,897
Local Individuals 17,294,632,439 (15,910,956,068) 1,383,676,372
Local Corporates 6,856,588,724 (8,576,084,992) (1,719,496,269)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.