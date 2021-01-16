Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
16 Jan 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (January 15, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08675 0.08675 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09825 0.10200 1.59350 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.12888 0.13263 1.67088 0.12600
Libor 2 Month 0.17113 0.17250 1.79888 0.16575
Libor 3 Month 0.22563 0.22475 1.82663 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.25125 0.25125 1.84875 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.32575 0.32925 1.93013 0.32563
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
