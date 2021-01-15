ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,869 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 24,584 Increased By ▲ 75.73 (0.31%)
KSE100 46,018 Increased By ▲ 28.23 (0.06%)
KSE30 19,154 Decreased By ▼ -23.32 (-0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JGBs firm as investors price in auction results, Biden's stimulus proposal

  • The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.025%, while the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.410%.
Reuters Updated 15 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bonds firmed slightly on Friday, following strong auction results and after US President-elect Joe Biden's stimulus proposals contained little in the way of surprises.

The liquidity-enhancing auction, in which the Ministry of Finance sells an additional amount of existing JGB issued strong bids, traders said.

Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal, including some $1 trillion in direct relief to households, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines.

"His comments were in line with what's been already reported and didn't become a fresh factor to sell bonds," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.025%, while the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.410%.

At the shorter end, the two-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130% while the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.105%. The 30-year yield bucked the overall trend to rise 0.5 basis point to 0.645%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.01 point to 151.85.

JGB Benchmark 10 year JGB Yields of Japanese government bonds Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Katsutoshi Inadome

JGBs firm as investors price in auction results, Biden's stimulus proposal

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters