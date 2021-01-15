Business & Finance
Australian govt to sell new 2032 bond line by syndication
- Issuance via tender would be at a rate of A$2 billion to A$3 billion in most weeks. No other new bond line would be sold this fiscal year.
15 Jan 2021
SYDNEY: The Australian government plans to sell a new November 2032 bond line through syndication as part of its 2020/21 borrowing plans, the Office of Financial Management (AOFM) said on Friday.
The AOFM said its total issuance for the fiscal year to end June was expected to be around A$230 billion ($180 billion), of which A$153.5 billion had already been completed.
Issuance via tender would be at a rate of A$2 billion to A$3 billion in most weeks. No other new bond line would be sold this fiscal year.
Treasury Indexed Bond issuance of A$2 billion to A$2.5 billion was expected for 2020/21, of which A$1.25 billion had already been undertaken.
Two tenders of A$100 million to A$200 million each would be held in most months.
Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament
Australian govt to sell new 2032 bond line by syndication
Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister
At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC
Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18
WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit
Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says
Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement
'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden
Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official
China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll
LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence
Read more stories
Comments