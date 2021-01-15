ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.98%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.33%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
AVN 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.15%)
DGKC 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EPCL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.29%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.31%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.61%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HUBC 86.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.79%)
MLCF 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
PAEL 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.23%)
PPL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.81%)
TRG 97.18 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.08%)
UNITY 31.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 11.51 (0.24%)
BR30 24,655 Increased By ▲ 146.86 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,099 Increased By ▲ 109.95 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,197 Increased By ▲ 19.56 (0.1%)
Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden admin

  • Twitter said, it will facilitate transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to Biden administration when the US President-elect swears in on January 20.

Twitter said, it will facilitate transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including, @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec, adding those accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration.

