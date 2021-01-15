World
Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden admin
- Twitter said, it will facilitate transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including.
15 Jan 2021
Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to Biden administration when the US President-elect swears in on January 20.
Twitter said, it will facilitate transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including, @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec, adding those accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration.
