Jan 15, 2021
Markets

Nikkei ends at three-decade high

Reuters 15 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average closed at its highest level in three decades on Thursday, helped by a rally in tech shares and better-than-expected core machinery orders.

The Nikkei index ended 0.85% higher at 28,698.26, while the broader Topix rose for a sixth straight session to end 0.48% higher at 1,873.28.

Chip-related stocks led the gains, tracking a 7% jump in Intel after the company said it would replace its chief executive officer and expects to beat its financial forecast for the fourth quarter.

Nikon Corp jumped 7.21% to be the largest gainer on the Nikkei 225 index, followed by Yaskawa Electric, rising 5.3%.

Murata Manufacturing Co gained 0.84%, Fanuc Corp climbed 2.22%, while SoftBank Group rose 2.93%.

Shares of brokerages also advanced, with online broker Monex Group surging 10.78%, while Nomura Holdings added 1.41% and Daiwa Securities Group jumped 2.29%.

Honda Motor fell 0.07% after the company said it would halt output at its British factory next week.

Toyota Motor gained 0.22%.

The top percentage losers in the Nikkei 225 was GS Yuasa Corp, down 5.02%, followed by JFE Holdings Inc, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd both losing 4.7% each.

