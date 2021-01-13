ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
Pakistan

IHC seeks report pertaining to appointment of judges on vacant posts

  • A draft has been sent to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for consultation.
APP 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from federation in a case pertaining to appointment of judges in special courts and tribunals in Islamabad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the secretary ministry of law and justice would be summoned if the appointments were not made on vacant slots.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah appeared before the court and said that the appointment rules of the Customs Applet Tribunal and Inland Revenue Chairman, members had been approved.

A draft has been sent to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for consultation. He said that the appointments would be made once the consultation process completed.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that if the appointments were not completed then the Secretary Law and Justice would appear in the next hearing. The court then adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time.

