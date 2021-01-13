Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house Cerealcom Dolj at $269.20 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half August 2021, they said.

Two other trading houses participated in the tender, CHS which offered $277.97 a tonne c&f and Ameropa which offered $284.93 a tonne c&f.