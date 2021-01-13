Markets
Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender
- It was bought from trading house Cerealcom Dolj at $269.20 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half August 2021.
- Two other trading houses participated in the tender, CHS which offered $277.97 a tonne c&f and Ameropa which offered $284.93 a tonne c&f.
13 Jan 2021
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.
It was bought from trading house Cerealcom Dolj at $269.20 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half August 2021, they said.
Two other trading houses participated in the tender, CHS which offered $277.97 a tonne c&f and Ameropa which offered $284.93 a tonne c&f.
Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law
Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender
Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan
RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC
"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor
Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM
Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’
Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump
Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms
Read more stories
Comments