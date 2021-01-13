ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar futures rise, cocoa and coffee also climb

  • March raw sugar was up 0.14 cents, or 0.9%, at 15.60 cents per lb.
  • March New York cocoa was up $25, or 1%, at $2,523 a tonne.
  • March arabica coffee rose 1.2 cents, or 1%, to $1.2260 per lb.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, buoyed partly by broad-based gains in agricultural commodity markets, while cocoa and coffee prices also advanced.

SUGAR

March raw sugar was up 0.14 cents, or 0.9%, at 15.60 cents per lb by 1241 GMT.

Dealers said the market was struggling to regain upward momentum after climbing to a 3-1/2 year peak last week with weak demand from China seen as a bearish influence.

Sugar traders in China, one of the world's top buyers of the sweetener, have sharply cut their overseas purchases as their import profits dry up and excess sugar piles up in the country's bonded warehouses.

March white sugar was up $4, or 0.9%, at $440 a tonne.

Indonesia will import 646,944 tonnes of white sugar in January-March this year, Kasdi Subagyono, the country's director general of plantations said on Wednesday.

COCOA

March New York cocoa was up $25, or 1%, at $2,523 a tonne.

Dealers said the market was performing comparatively well after a sharp fall in prices early this month, but fundamentals remain bearish with demand weak and supplies more than ample.

A pandemic-induced slowdown in global chocolate demand has led to a pile-up of about 100,000 tonnes of cocoa beans in Ivory Coast's interior, five exporters told Reuters, as farmers struggle to get by with lower-than-promised prices.

They noted fourth quarter grind data would be closely watched for further indications on demand trends. North American data is due to be released on Thursday while the European grind report is scheduled for release on Jan. 20.

March London cocoa rose 18 pounds, or 1.1%, to 1,712 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee rose 1.2 cents, or 1%, to $1.2260 per lb.

March robusta coffee was up $11, or 0.8%, at $1,313 a tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price Raw sugar prices

Raw sugar futures rise, cocoa and coffee also climb

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters