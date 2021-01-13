Cold, dry weather likely in most parts during next 24 hours: PMD

Pakistan
13 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
Dense fog likely in plain areas of Punjab while frost and fog in few places in Potohar region,a MET office reported.
Intense cold weather likely to prevail in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan whereas continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
Minimum temperature’s recorded in (°C): Skardu -16°C, Leh, Astore -14°C, Gupis -12 °C, Kalat -11°C, Hunza -09 °C, Bagrote -08°C, Gilgit, Quetta, Kalam, Parachinar -07°C, Dalbandin -05°C, Zhob and Rawalakot -04°C.
