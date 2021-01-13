ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC directs NBP to review service policy for employees under apex court's judgment

  • The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 17.
APP 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to review its decision related to the service matter of employees and implement the 2016 decision of the Supreme Court (SC).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, asked the bank lawyer about the attendance of the NBP Regional Head.

Informing about the presence of Regional Head Muhammad Majid in the court, the lawyer said that written reply regarding this case has been submitted to the court.

The court inquired about the procedure for appointment of management trainee officers. The lawyer said that this was a program for fresh MBA graduates from different universities. On this occasion, the court directed the lawyer to read the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the National Bank Employees Policy and asked the petitioner's lawyer if there was a clear decision of the top court. Why did not you file the petition in the Supreme Court, the bench questioned.

The court observed that the NBP’s head office was in Karachi, then why did not the petitioner approached Sindh High Court or the Supreme Court Karachi registry? The IHC was not the relevant forum in this case.

The bench expressed anger over the NBP’s lawyer and remarked that why were you not implementing the decision of the Supreme Court?

The court, however, adjourned the hearing of the case till February 17, with above instructions.

Supreme Court IHC NBP

IHC directs NBP to review service policy for employees under apex court's judgment

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters