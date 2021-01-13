IHC directs NBP to review service policy for employees under apex court's judgment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to review its decision related to the service matter of employees and implement the 2016 decision of the Supreme Court (SC).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, asked the bank lawyer about the attendance of the NBP Regional Head.

Informing about the presence of Regional Head Muhammad Majid in the court, the lawyer said that written reply regarding this case has been submitted to the court.

The court inquired about the procedure for appointment of management trainee officers. The lawyer said that this was a program for fresh MBA graduates from different universities. On this occasion, the court directed the lawyer to read the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the National Bank Employees Policy and asked the petitioner's lawyer if there was a clear decision of the top court. Why did not you file the petition in the Supreme Court, the bench questioned.

The court observed that the NBP’s head office was in Karachi, then why did not the petitioner approached Sindh High Court or the Supreme Court Karachi registry? The IHC was not the relevant forum in this case.

The bench expressed anger over the NBP’s lawyer and remarked that why were you not implementing the decision of the Supreme Court?

The court, however, adjourned the hearing of the case till February 17, with above instructions.