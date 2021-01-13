ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
Govt committed to eradicating drug menace from society: Ejaz Shah

APP 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Narcotic Control Ejaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said that the government was committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from the country.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with Director International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Ms. Dorothy Ngutter who called him, said a news release.

The minister thanked for the assistance and cooperation being given by the INL for the elimination of drugs. “Elimination of drugs is one of our top priorities,” Ejaz Ahmad Shah said.

He was of the view that a better strategy was needed to make the society drug-free. Cooperation at the national and international level was crucial for the joint fight against drugs, he added.

The INL offered training and special training courses for better performance for the force.

