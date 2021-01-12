Markets
Wall St edges higher as focus turns to earnings season
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.3 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 31015.01.
- The S&P 500 rose 2.0 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 3801.62.
12 Jan 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors looked to the earnings season this week for clues on the health of Corporate America and the economy while awaiting details on the next package of official economic stimulus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.3 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 31015.01. The S&P 500 rose 2.0 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 3801.62, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 25.6 points, or 0.20%, to 13062.062 at the opening bell.
