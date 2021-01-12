Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,945,437 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 90,807,760 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 55,908,500 are now considered recovered.

The figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Over Monday, 9,287 new deaths and 612,963 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,884, followed by Germany with 891 and Mexico with 662.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 376,283 deaths from 22,619,030 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 203,580 deaths from 8,131,612 cases, India with 151,327 deaths from 10,479,179 cases, Mexico with 134,368 deaths from 1,541,633 cases, and the United Kingdom with 81,960 from 3,118,518.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 174 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 145, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 133, Italy 131, and Republic of North Macedonia 126.

Europe overall has 626,207 deaths from 29,194,418 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 532,730 deaths from 16,599,539 infections, and the United States and Canada 393,316 deaths from 23,284,378 cases.

Asia has reported 226,587 deaths from 14,373,300 cases, the Middle East 92,242 deaths from 4,242,670 cases, Africa 73,410 deaths from 3,082,084 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,378 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the diagnosed cases are only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant numbers of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.