ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Niger opposition seeks single candidate in presidential poll

  • The manifesto was first read out on Sunday to more than 3,000 people in Niamey's main sports arena.
AFP 12 Jan 2021

NIAMEY: Opposition parties in Niger have urged candidates preparing for the second round of presidential elections on February 21 to rally behind former president Mahamane Ousmane, the runner-up to Mohamed Bazoum in last month's first round.

Gathered in a coalition called Cap 20-21, 18 parties launched "an appeal for civic responsibility from all the political forces in Niger... to join the final combat."

The manifesto was first read out on Sunday to more than 3,000 people in Niamey's main sports arena.

Mohamed Bazoum, a former interior minister supported by outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou, took a strong lead in the first round of voting at the end of December, winning 39.33 percent of ballots cast.

Ousmane won 16.99 percent in a crowded field of 30 candidates.

Both frontrunners will need to haggle with other candidates to secure their support, a process likely to be complicated in the poor Sahel country where alliances are fickle.

Issoufou is voluntarily standing down after two five-year terms in office.

Handing over to another democratically-elected newcomer will be a first in Niger after a history studded with coups d'etat since independence from France in 1960.

Cap 20-21 has already attacked what it calls irregularities in the first round and threatened not to recognise the results of the runoff if it is not "transparent and honest."

The coalition was launched last September with the aim of backing the candidate with the best chance in the second round.

The movement fielded four other candidates in the first round. The highest score among these went to Ibrahim Yacouba, with 5.38 percent.

Also on Sunday, 10 other candidates formed a separate movement called the Alliance of Candidates for Change (ACC). They included Niger's the former military ruler, Lieutenant-General Salou Djibo (2010-2011), who handed over power to Issoufou. The ACC's candidates garnered less than 10 percent in the first round.

Mahamane Ousmane Mohamed Bazoum Niger opposition

Niger opposition seeks single candidate in presidential poll

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow

India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation

Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar

Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters