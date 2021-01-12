Sindh governor urges young officers to work with professionalism

KARACHI: A 14-member delegation comprising participants of 47th Specialized Training Programme (under training Assistant Collectors of Pakistan Customs) called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor’s House Tuesday.

It was informed to the forum that the training program besides class activities, include research and analysis; and officers were provided with ample opportunity of interaction with the eminent scholars, economists and senior government officials.

The Governor Sindh urged the young officers to work with dedication and professionalism to excel in their service. “As the country is facing multiple challenges, the present government is looking forward to the civil servants to perform exceptionally well in their respective fields,” he added.

He further said that the PM Khan has a very clear vision to eliminate corruption and to bring the country on path to development in order to make the nation strong and prosper.

Ismail expressed the hope that the training would play a pivotal role in shaping their future career prospects and asked the officers to make every effort to excel in the career through hard work, positive attitude & above all commitment to your country and its people.