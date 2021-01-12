Collective efforts stressed for eradicating polio from country

PESHAWAR: Chairperson Standing Committee on Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rabia Basri has underlined the need for making collective efforts to eradicate the polio disease from the country and protect children from disabilities.

She expressed these views while supervising the ongoing polio drive and administered polio drops to some children here on Wednesday.

She said the government was giving top priority to wipe out polio from the country, adding that each individual of the society would have to play his or her part to achieve this objective.

She said elaborate arrangements had been made to reach out to each child up to five years of age and get him or her vaccinated during the ongoing campaign.

She said that a number of teams had been constituted to visit door-to-door and vaccinate children.

She urged parents to fulfill their responsibility by ensuring that their children were vaccinated during the drive.

She also called upon public representatives, imams, teachers to play a role by raising awareness about the importance of anti-polio vaccination to make the country free from disease which causes disabilities to children.