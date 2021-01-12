Azerbaijan's FM due in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov is arriving in Islamabad on Wednesday on a two-day official visit, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, this will be the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at foreign minister level since 2010.

The Foreign Office said the two Foreign Ministers would hold delegation-level talks and review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

"At the start of the new year, the visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields," the FO statement said issued here.

Apart from reaffirming the excellent political relations, the two Foreign Ministers will discuss possibilities for enhanced collaboration in the fields of oil and gas, agriculture, railways and education.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan besides meeting other dignitaries.

Azerbaijan is a key country of the South Caucasus region and Pakistan’s long-standing friend and partner. The two countries are bound by an exemplary relationship anchored on common historic, religious and cultural links.

Both countries have been closely collaborating on issues of mutual interest at regional and international fora.

Azerbaijan in its capacity as the member of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has been steadfastly supporting the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.