SSGC facing gas shortfall of over 250mmcfd: official

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is facing a gas shortfall of over 250mmcfd as the company is currently being provided 1000mmcfd indigenous gas while its constrained demand is around 1250mmcfd.

This was stated by Saeed Larik, ADMD (UFG), SSGC, during a media briefing at the head office of the company to explain to the media persons the natural gas load management plan it is implementing during the current winter season.

The ADMD (UFG) reiterated that SSGC always works towards ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to its customers.

However, there is a major gap between demand and supply that needs to be managed by load management which actually defines a sectoral priority set by the federal government with some specific directives from the cabinet committee on energy (CCOE).

Saeed Larik explained that rapid depletion of natural resources in the recent years has contributed primarily to a shortfall of 200 to 250mmcfd gas especially since the domestic sales sees an increase of 50 percent every year.

He said that as per CCOE directives, there would be no curtailment of gas supply to the domestic and commercial sector and in order to meet the demand of high priority sectors, SSGC is obligated to curtail gas supplies to CNG, general industry (non-export), captive power plants (non-export) and captive power plants (export) which are connected to the power grid and can meet the requirement of their power generation.

The AMD (UFG) said that the current decision to curtail gas to Captive Power Plants (CPPs) of industries including non-export and export are on as and available basis during March to November each year as per agreement. In this situation, these units would make duel fired arrangement to avoid production loss between the peak winter months of December, January and February, and the SSGC is not obligated to supply gas to captive units of general industry from December to February, he explained.

Saeed Larik noted that the federal cabinet approved gas curtailment to captive units of non-export general industry from the middle of December 2020 but SSGC continued to ensure uninterrupted gas supply till December end since supply position was better.

However, the record-breaking winter spell in both Sindh and Balochistan placed a severe pressure on the SSGC system that deteriorated the supply situation, compelling the SSGC to serve notices of curtailment to the CPPs of general industries twice, one for 50 percent curtailment and then for 100 percent cut in the last week of December when the notices were not complied with, putting the system under some severe stress.

He said that notices were issued to the captive units of export based industries for closure this Sunday, but due to the massive power breakdown in the country, the curtailment could not be implemented.

Saeed Larik said that the CCOE's priority order needs to be complied with by all the stakeholders especially in the extreme situations to ensure steady supply to the domestic and commercial customers.

The SSGC management informed the media persons that hopefully as the mercury rose in the next couple of weeks, there would be more induction of local gas, and the SSGC would be allowed to retain the RLNG up to 150mmcfd to meet the consumer demand.

The GM (Corporate Communications) added that customers can lodge gas related complaints with the SSGC through a number of tools including the 24/7 1199 call centre, social media platforms, customer connect mobile app, customer facilitation centres and mega service centre.

