ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 55 bridges for smooth trains operation

  • He said Pakistan Railways has 13,959 major and minor bridges over the system and their design life varies for different years.
APP Updated 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is all set to reconstruct 11 bridges and about to repair another 55 across the country to ensure smooth operation of trains and safety of the passengers.

Giving details of the project, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP that the department would reconstruct three bridges in Sukkur division, six in Multan and two in Lahore division.

About the repair of bridges in different divisions, he said Pakistan Railways had planned to repair 34 bridges in Karachi, 11 in Sukkur, two in Multan, five in Rawalpindi, two in Peshawar and one in Quetta.

Around 86 percent of bridges were more than 100 years old, but all of them were safe for train operation due to regular maintenance, rehabilitation and strengthening of the bridges, the official added.

He said Pakistan Railways has 13,959 major and minor bridges over the system and their design life varies for different years.

The standard operating procedure calls for inspection of bridges in accordance with the different schedules like monthly, quarterly, biannually and annually.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways upgraded as many as six major railway stations across the country, giving them a new and modernize look, besides facilitating the passengers during the last two years.

The upgraded railway stations including Bahawalpur, Raiwind, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal and Gujranwala.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had given approval for the renovation in 2018, he added.

The up-gradation work would be carried out in passenger waiting halls, prayer area, operation offices, water filtration plant, toilets, passenger shelter, platforms, ticket counters, parking area and external development work.

“Around Rs. 50 million were allocated in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year to upgrade and renovate of nine other major railway stations," the official said.

Regarding the two major railway stations of Rawalpindi and Rohri, the official said the tenders had been floated and waiting for its final approval.

He said the incumbent government was encouraging the private partners and builders for renovation and up-gradation of the railway stations.

Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi PSDP Rohri Sukkur Division CDWP

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 55 bridges for smooth trains operation

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters