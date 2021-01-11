ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Pakistan

Protection of witnesses bill restores public trust on police: Raja Basharat

  • He further informed that various institutions of Punjab government were working for the protection of children and women.
APP Updated 12 Jan 2021

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Law Muhammad Basharat Raja on Monday said passage of Protection of Witness Bill by the Punjab Assembly was aimed to take preventive measures for the witness and ensure public cooperation with police in any case like Lahore-Sailkot motorway incident.

He also stressed upon the need for creating an environment for children and women victims in special courts where they could present their cases without any fear.

Talking to APP he said legislation is underway to minimize the sexual assault cases through strict punishment.

He further informed that various institutions of Punjab government were working for the protection of children and women.

Women Protection Authority (WPA) and Benazir Crisis Center were already working in Punjab and also at federal level, he said.

The minister said Chief Minister Punjab has deputed a woman at WPA who is performing her duties very well, adding that prompt action was taken on reports of violence or sexual assault in the province.

Besides, he added that child protection bureaus were also working to protect rights of children.

Sharing details of the motorway incident, he informed that accused involved in the Lahore-Sialkot motorway incident were arrested and presented before the court.

