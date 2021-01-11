ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Pakistan

PDM adopting undemocratic move against democratically elected govt: Shibli

  • He said the tactics being used by the PDM leaders to pressurize the NAB and ECP for casting aside corruption and money laundering cases, would fail soon.
APP Updated 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for adopting undemocratic move against the democratically elected government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PDM Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had announced to stage a sit-in in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a bid to pressurize the national institutions.

Fazl and other party members of the opposition had badly failed to present evidence before NAB and ECP of their assets and money earned through unfair means, the minister added.

He said the tactics being used by the PDM leaders to pressurize the NAB and ECP for casting aside corruption and money laundering cases, would fail soon.

Shibli categorically said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would never grant national reconciliation ordinance to the leaders of opposition at any cost.

The opposition leaders were not politicians but, in fact, businessmen, he added.

In reply to a question, the minister said the opposition had no interest in reforming the national institutions.

He asked the opposition benches to come forward for the legislation so that the reforms could be made to further improve the system pertaining to the ECP and NAB.

