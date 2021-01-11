ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan supports broad-based peace process in Afghanistan: Speaker NA

  • He said that Pakistani and Afghan people were bound in ever lasting ties of religion, brotherhood, history and culture.
APP Updated 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that Afghan peace process would be culmination of an era of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

He reiterated Pakistan’s all-out support to Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process. He said this in a conversation with Afghanistan's Hizb-e-Wahadat-e-Islami Chairman Muhammad Karim Khalili who met Speaker here along with a delegation.

During the meeting, Pak-Afghan relations and the political situation in the region and issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

The Speaker said that Pakistan was desirous of seeing a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which was in the best interest of not only Pakistan but the entire region.

He said that peaceful Afghanistan was imperative for the development and prosperity of the region.

He said that Pakistani and Afghan people were bound in ever lasting ties of religion, brotherhood, history and culture.

The Speaker said that Pakistan was steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad based and peaceful Afghanistan.

He said that the parties to the peace process should seize this opportunity and engage constructively for ending decades old conflict in Afghanistan.

He said that positive progression in the peace negotiations depicted the commitment of the Afghan leadership in the peace process.

He said that with the advent of peace, the country would lead towards sustainable development.

Referring to the initiatives by the Parliament and the executive, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly while taking the lead discussed and forwarded recommendations for removing impediments in strengthening bilateral relations and trade.

He said that Pakistan had opened borders for their Afghan brethren during COVID-19 apart from removing tariff barriers and impediments in Afghan bilateral and transit trade.

He also said that Afghan brethren would also benefit from the visa facilitation for visitors and students specially patients.

The Speaker informed that 6000 scholarships were being offered for Afghan students.

He said that Afghanistan due to its geographical location could serve as the gateway to Central Asia bringing CPEC benefits to Afghanistan but also to the Central Asia and beyond.

Hizb-e-Wahadat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Karim Khalili said that Afghanistan appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

He said that Afghan nation was grateful to Pakistan for its long-term hospitality of Afghan refugees.

He agreed that the involvement of all parties was essential for lasting peace in Afghanistan. He said that Afghan people strongly desired end to decades old conflict in the country.

He agreed that the dividends of peace would not only be reaped by Afghanistan but the entire region.

Muhammad Karim Khalili said that people on both sides of the border have close affinities which tie them into eternal bonds.

He appreciated Speaker Asad Qaiser for his initiatives for bringing the political leadership and people of both the countries more closer.

He regretted the tragic incident that occurred in Baluchistan and offered his sincere condolences.

The visit of Muhammad Karim Khalili was part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages.

Asad Qaiser National Assembly CPEC COVID Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Karim Khalili

Pakistan supports broad-based peace process in Afghanistan: Speaker NA

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters