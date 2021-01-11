ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor Punjab inaugurates water filtration plant at NH&MP training college

  • He said in order to make Pakistan strong, prosperous and developed, the institutions must be completely free from political interference and the government was pursuing the same.
APP Updated 12 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that anti state forces led by India were involved in sabotaging peace in Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony after inauguration of water filtration plant at National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Training College, Sheikhupura, he urged the opposition parties to get united against enemies of the country, adding that this was not the time for politics, this was the time to deal with the enemies of the country.

A water filtration plant, donated by Sarwar Foundation, has been installed at the NH&MP Training College on the request of Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam to save the college staff and trainees from water-born diseases.

Provincial Ministers Ejaz Alam, Mian Khalid Mahmood, IG Motorway Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam and members of National and Provincial Assembly were present on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab said the government was fully committed to ensure a system of punishment and retribution in all institutions.

He said in order to make Pakistan strong, prosperous and developed, the institutions must be completely free from political interference and the government was pursuing the same.

Sarwar said, "Pakistan is facing many challenges, at present we must work together to overcome these challenges."

He said unfortunately India was still conspiring against Pakistan and wanted to create instability here.

He said it was time to thwart the ulterior designs of the enemies of the country for which the opposition parties would have to take decisions beyond political interests.

Chaudhry Sarwar said National Highway and Motorways Police was an excellent institution of Pakistan and the government wanted to ensure such merit and transparency in all institutions as well as complete eradication of corruption for which all measures were being ensured.

He said the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was working with vigor under his supervision to provide clean drinking water to the people, adding that government would provide clean drinking water to the people very soon.

The Governor Punjab said this plant in the Police Training College was a gift from Sarwar Foundation to the police officers and other staff.

It would provide clean drinking water to about one thousand people, he added.

IG National Highways and Motorways Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam thanked the Governor Punjab and Sarwar Foundation for installing the filtration plant and said that it was their great need which had been fulfilled.

He said that with the provision of clean water, a large number of people including the training staff would be saved from deadly diseases including Hepatitis.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar gave away cash prizes and shields among the NH& MP officials besides commendation certificate to Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam in recognition of his meritorious services.

IG NH&MP Syed Kaleem Imam presented a souvenir to the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Governor Punjab Syed Kaleem Imam National Highways Motorways Police Mehboob Aslam Mian Khalid Mahmood

Governor Punjab inaugurates water filtration plant at NH&MP training college

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters