Jan 11, 2021
Pakistan

Drug trafficking case: Court orders for providing statements of witnesses to Rana Sanaullah

  • The court adjourned further hearing till January 23.
APP 11 Jan 2021

LAHORE: A special court on Monday ordered Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for providing copies of statements of witnesses to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug-trafficking case against him.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan passed the orders while allowing an application filed by the PML-N leader for the purpose. The court had on January 2 reserved the verdict on the application after hearing arguments of all parties and it was announced today.

The court also granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Rana Sanaullah after the defence lawyer submitted that his client could not come due to closure of motorway because of smog.

The court adjourned further hearing till January 23 and directed all accused to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing.

On July 1, 2019 the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.

Rana Sanaullah

