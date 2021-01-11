Power production of Tarbail dam reduced to 428 MW

TARBAILA: The water level of Tarbaila dam reservoir Monday reduced to 1470.73 feet owing to the decreased water inflow.

Today the dam produced only 428 megawatts electricity while only seven power generation units were working with low capacity.

According to the Tarbaila dam officials, 7 out of 10 power generation units of the dam were producing only 428 megawatts of electricity and 10 units were shut down.

Today water inflow in the Tarbail reservoir was recorded 18500 cusec feet while outflow remained 35000 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that 600 cusec feet of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Due to the decreased water inflow after falling the temperatures in upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan the water level of Tarbail dam also reduced to 1470.73 feet and power generation is also reaching to its lowest.