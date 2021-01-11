Govt to fully cooperate for revival of cinema industry, says Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that the government would fully cooperate for the revival of the cinema industry.

He stated this in a meeting with Chairman, JB Group and Company Jameel Baig who called on him, said a Sindh Governor House’s statement here.

Jameel Baig informed the Governor regarding the group’s purpose, steps taken for the revival of cinema halls, preparation for Islamic and historic films in detail.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the government would provide all sort of help and would cooperate for the revival of the cinema industry in order to educate the people through movies based on religion, culture and social aspects.

He said that it was vital to make interesting and high quality movies for educating and entertaining people.

He also appreciated the efforts of JB Group for the revival of cinema halls in the metropolis.

The Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to make the young generation aware of the Islamic and Pakistani histories. Movies on these subjects were the need of hour, he added.