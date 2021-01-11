ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Italy reports 448 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 12,532 new cases

  • The number of swab tests also fell, as often happens over the weekend, amounting to just 91,656 against a previous 139,758.
  • Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,603 on Monday, up 176 from a day earlier.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

ROME: Italy reported 448 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 361 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,532 from 18,627.

However, the number of swab tests also fell, as often happens over the weekend, amounting to just 91,656 against a previous 139,758.

Italy has registered 79,203 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.289 million cases to date, the health ministry said.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,603 on Monday, up 176 from a day earlier.

There were 168 new admissions to intensive care units, against 181 the day before.

The total number of intensive care patients rose by 27 to 2,642.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerated quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Italy COVID 19 COVID cases coronavirus cases,

