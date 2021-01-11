ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Post-Brexit N.Ireland supply chain 'days from collapse'

  • An open border was a key plank of the 1998 peace deal which ended 30 years of violence over British rule in Northern Ireland.
AFP 11 Jan 2021

DUBLIN: Northern Ireland's supply chain is "within days of falling apart" as new post-Brexit checks stem the flow of freight into the UK province, hauliers warned on Monday.

Supermarkets are "experiencing considerable difficulties" stocking shelves since the Brexit transition period ended, said Road Haulage Association (RHA) policy manager for Northern Ireland John Martin.

"Some companies have decided to put on hold supplying Northern Ireland because of the uncertainty or because of the delays," he told AFP.

Even with freight volumes running at "30 to 40 percent of normal volume" owing to coronavirus restrictions, new systems are struggling to cope with the new processes required to deliver produce from mainland Britain, he said.

"The thing is literally within days of falling apart," Martin added.

Shoppers in Northern Ireland have highlighted on social media how some supermarkets have been sparsely stocked in the 11 days since the Brexit transition period ended.

Supermarket Sainsbury's said last week that "a small number of products" were "temporarily unavailable" in the province "while border arrangements are confirmed".

January 1 marked the date when the full effects of Brexit were felt, four years on from Britain's seismic 2016 referendum decision to split with the European Union.

Special arrangements have effectively kept Northern Ireland aligned to the EU customs union and single market, to prevent the re-emergence of a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

An open border was a key plank of the 1998 peace deal which ended 30 years of violence over British rule in Northern Ireland.

The move requires special checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from mainland Britain in case of the risk of them heading across the border into EU-member state Ireland.

London and Brussels agreed a pact in December to grant temporary "easements" from checks to supermarkets to ensure full supplies can be delivered in the months after January 1.

However Martin said the relaxation of rules "isn't having an effect" because firms are choosing not to export to Northern Ireland.

UK Brexit Ireland

Post-Brexit N.Ireland supply chain 'days from collapse'

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters