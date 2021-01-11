Business & Finance
BoE's Tenreyro says rates could go below -0.75pc in theory
- Other countries have reached (negative) 75 basis points without problem, so a lower number is very likely possible.
11 Jan 2021
LONDON: Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro on Monday said she thought it was theoretically possible for interest rates to fall at least 75 basis points below zero before running into the constraints which negative interest rates face.
"Other countries have reached (negative) 75 basis points without problem, so a lower number is very likely possible," Tenreyro said in answer to a question following a speech hosted by the University of the West of England.
