Missing student: SHC serve notices on home dept, IGP, DG Rangers

  • A SHC bench heard the plea filed by the family of a student who has been missing for two weeks.
PPI 11 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday served notices on Sindh's home department, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Director General (DG) Rangers on a plea seeking recovery of a missing student Zia Shaikh, 22.

A SHC bench, headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulputo, heard the plea filed by the family of a student, Zia, who has been missing for two weeks. The court sought reports from the police and other relevant authorities.

The petitioner told the court that there was no criminal record of Zia. He stated that they came to know that Zia had been held by a security agency in Hyderabad on 31 December 2020 at 3:00 AM.

The Justice Naimtullah Phulputo asked the petitioner that why he did not file the plea in Hyderabad bench. To which, the petitioner stated that the family was being harassed in Hyderabad that’s why they approached SHC Karachi. The petitioner pleaded the court to orderssafe recovery of Zia.

