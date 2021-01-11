SHC grants bail to accused involved in two IB officers murder cases

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted a bail to an accused involved in the killing of two Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers in 2008.

A SHC bench heard the bail plea filed by accused Rashid Ghazi and approved it against the surety bond of Rs200,000.

According to the chargesheet, the accused killed two IB officers, Fazulur Rehman and Ibrahim in Karachi. The case against the accused was registered in Preedy Police Station, Karachi, in 2008.

The lawyer of the case argued that before their murder, both IB officers had identified the accused involved in Nishtar-Park incident.

He said both officers had also played an important role for arresting him in the Marriot bomb case and Allama Hassan Turabi murder case.