Pakistan
SHC grants bail to accused involved in two IB officers murder cases
- A SHC bench heard the bail plea filed by accused Rashid Ghazi and approved it against the surety bond of Rs200,000.
11 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted a bail to an accused involved in the killing of two Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers in 2008.
A SHC bench heard the bail plea filed by accused Rashid Ghazi and approved it against the surety bond of Rs200,000.
According to the chargesheet, the accused killed two IB officers, Fazulur Rehman and Ibrahim in Karachi. The case against the accused was registered in Preedy Police Station, Karachi, in 2008.
The lawyer of the case argued that before their murder, both IB officers had identified the accused involved in Nishtar-Park incident.
He said both officers had also played an important role for arresting him in the Marriot bomb case and Allama Hassan Turabi murder case.
PM launches Pakistan's first instant Digital Payment System 'Raast'
SHC grants bail to accused involved in two IB officers murder cases
No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR
PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations
COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population
Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours
NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit
Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit
Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally
Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday
Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes
PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts
Read more stories
Comments