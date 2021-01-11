Markets
EU weekly grain export, import data delayed by technical issue
- The Commission said in a website message that the figures would be published "as soon as possible" without giving a precise timing.
11 Jan 2021
PARIS: The release of weekly export and import data for cereal and oilseed products in the European Union and Britain has been delayed by a technical issue, the European Commission said on Monday.
The Commission said in a website message that the figures would be published "as soon as possible" without giving a precise timing.
The figures are usually released at about 4 pm Central European Time (1500 GMT) on Mondays.
PM launches Pakistan's first instant Digital Payment System 'Raast'
EU weekly grain export, import data delayed by technical issue
No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR
PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations
COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population
Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours
NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit
Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit
Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally
Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday
Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes
PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts
Read more stories
Comments