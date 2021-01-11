ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
World

White House discusses Trump address on Big Tech ban

  • Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, Facebook-owned Instagram, Alphabet Inc-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc took their strongest actions yet against Trump to limit his reach.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: The White House is discussing the idea of having President Donald Trump make remarks on camera on Monday about Big Tech platforms that took steps in recent days to limit his social media reach, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, Facebook-owned Instagram, Alphabet Inc-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc took their strongest actions yet against Trump to limit his reach. They cited the potential for continued violence stemming from the Republican president's posts after his supporters attacked the US Capitol building last week.

However, no decision has been made yet, the source added.

Immediately after the Twitter ban - a platform the president has widely used since he first ran for office and where he regularly spoke to his 88 million followers - Trump vowed he would "not be SILENCED!" and promised a "big announcement soon."

Trump also tweeted from the @POTUS Twitter account shortly after the ban and railed against the tech company, Democrats and a law protecting internet companies called Section 230, and said he was considering building his own social media platform. His tweets were almost immediately deleted by the company.

White House Apple Inc Facebook Inc Twitter Inc Alphabet Inc US Capitol building

